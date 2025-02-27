Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PCVX traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,750. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.98. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $739,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,024,730.55. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $218,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,565,833.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,616 shares of company stock worth $6,766,481. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

