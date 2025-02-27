Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.100–0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.400–0.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,469,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

