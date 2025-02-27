Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

