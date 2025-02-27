Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.090-11.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.5 billion-$40.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.4 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.530-2.550 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $367.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

Salesforce stock traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.64. 6,329,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.86 and a 200 day moving average of $306.97. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total value of $320,072.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,886,746.74. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,102,572 shares of company stock worth $381,283,706 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

