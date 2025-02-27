Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 400 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $27,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,477,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.23, for a total transaction of $325,185.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $592,675.96. This trade represents a 35.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,330.42 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,350.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,258.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,206.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.