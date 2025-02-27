NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $52.01 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Vistra comprises 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $52,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vistra by 51.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,826,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,609,000 after buying an additional 1,293,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,355,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,781,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vistra by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,898,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 33.5% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,610,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after purchasing an additional 654,568 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $147.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.40 and its 200-day moving average is $133.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

