Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $34.31 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $34,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $386.22 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.62 and its 200 day moving average is $440.93.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

