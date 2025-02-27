Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Reduced by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,104,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $247.16 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

