Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.11 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.