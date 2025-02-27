Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,666 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $69,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,303,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,210,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $269.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.91. The firm has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

