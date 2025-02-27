Crystal Rock Capital Management Purchases 1,600 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.3% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $69,280,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 737,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $394.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.66, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.53.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

