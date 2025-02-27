127 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Fair Isaac by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,760,920.75. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total value of $1,119,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,921.94. This trade represents a 68.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,867.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,900.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,976.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

