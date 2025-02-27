Top Industrial Stocks To Research – February 24th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Constellation Energy are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares in companies that manufacture goods or provide services in sectors such as machinery, aerospace, chemicals, and transportation. They are often cyclical in nature, with their performance closely linked to economic trends and capital investment cycles, making them a key component of diversified equity portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,890,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,701,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.55 on Monday, reaching $215.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,780,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,142,881. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded down $19.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.63 and a 200 day moving average of $249.90. Constellation Energy has a one year low of $132.93 and a one year high of $352.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

