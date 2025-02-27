Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $9.87 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,548 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 224.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

