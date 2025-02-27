Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Down 89.6% in February

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forafric Global Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRIW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Forafric Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

About Forafric Global

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.