Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Down 89.6% in February

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forafric Global Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AFRIW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Forafric Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
About Forafric Global
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forafric Global
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.