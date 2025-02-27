AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
Shares of ANTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,944. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
