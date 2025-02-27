GenTrust LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.60 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.