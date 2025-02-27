Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $8.53 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

