Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Short Interest Update

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 961.7% from the January 31st total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNAI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. 69,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,971,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Brand Engagement Network has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brand Engagement Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network stock. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Brand Engagement Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

