Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

MSI opened at $425.72 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.22 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.33.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.