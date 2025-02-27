NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. The company has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

