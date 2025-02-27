AWM Capital LLC Takes $492,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

IBIT stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

