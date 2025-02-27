K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $365.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $480.94. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.