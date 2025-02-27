Brueske Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.03 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,489 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 4.5% of Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $1,031.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $979.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $935.71. The company has a market capitalization of $458.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

