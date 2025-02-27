Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $408.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

