Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Price

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.04. 485,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,902. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

