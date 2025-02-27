T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $263.58 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $273.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.61 and its 200 day moving average is $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

