TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.870-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 4.340-4.430 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TJX opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

