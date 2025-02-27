iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $40,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,740,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $398.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.37. The firm has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.