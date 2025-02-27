Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Henry Schein updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.800-4.940 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.80-4.94 EPS.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.63. 279,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,822. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. Henry Schein has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.