Unite Group (LON:UTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 46.60 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Unite Group had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 6.45%.
Unite Group Stock Down 0.7 %
LON UTG traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 836.50 ($10.61). 1,046,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,115. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 832.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 883.28. The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 780.50 ($9.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003 ($12.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Unite Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unite Group
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.