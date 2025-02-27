Insider Buying: Global Dividend Growth Split Corp (TSE:GDV.A) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp (TSE:GDV.A – Get Free Report) Director Ann Wong purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,800.00.

Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Performance

