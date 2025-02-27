Corrado Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.51.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

