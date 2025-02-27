QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,281 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.75 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

