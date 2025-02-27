New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $54.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.27 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.