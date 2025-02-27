VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $101.00, but opened at $110.62. VSE shares last traded at $113.51, with a volume of 28,903 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VSE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 60,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Trading Up 12.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

