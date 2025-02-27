eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Down 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

EBAY opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $71.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after buying an additional 3,149,934 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $96,214,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.