Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 284,488 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,488 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for about 2.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $133,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 112.5% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $98.42 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

