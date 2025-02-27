Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

