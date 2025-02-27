Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) & Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Head to Head Analysis

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -1,283.19% -114.34% -64.58% Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -277.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 325.29%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $6.00 million 10.55 -$87.68 million ($13.32) -1.32 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$26.90 million ($3.50) -0.45

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company also develops ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-125755, a siRNA drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. In addition, it develops ALG-097558, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus. The company has entered into license and research collaboration agreement with Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH; license agreement with Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; license agreement with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has a license agreement with Longwood University; and a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

