Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.74. 6,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

