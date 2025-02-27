Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Decreased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,742,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,897 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.45 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

