Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.69%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

