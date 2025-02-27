Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.300-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 172,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $108.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

