U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,274,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 129,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

