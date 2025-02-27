Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $39.75 on Thursday. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in APi Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in APi Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,941,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 243,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in APi Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

