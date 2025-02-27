Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $192.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,023,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,735 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.6% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $192,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 218,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,414,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 489,003 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 184,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 714,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

