AerCap (NYSE:AER) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.500-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $102.34 on Thursday. AerCap has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

