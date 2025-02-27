Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,268,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $28,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

