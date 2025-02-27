FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $446,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $516,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709,985 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1,209,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $575,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,015,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,140,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

